Range Media Partners Inks Youth Activist Mari Copeny

Range Media Partners has signed 13-year-old activist and philanthropist Mari Copeny aka ‘Little Miss Flint’.

The sign comes as Range continues expand its growing division focused on activists and entrepreneurs.

Copeny first gained national attention in 2016, when at the age of 8, the LA Times published a letter she wrote to President Obama challenging him to visit Flint, Michigan. The letter sparked an urgent dialogue around the clean water crisis and environmental racism that was impossible to ignore, ultimately leading to meetings with Presidents Obama and Clinton, Bernie Sanders, and spotlights by TIME Magazine, The Washington Post, NBC News, and VICE.

“Mari’s focus and dedication to supplanting environmental racism has directly resulted in piercing the collective consciousness. We are excited to work alongside her as she speaks for the next generation and leads the conversation to right the wrongs of the past,” said Range Media Partner Greg Johnson.

In the wake of her note to Obama, Copeny’s work in the community and successful crowdfunding campaigns have allowed her to distribute over 1M bottles of water to Flint residents, raise over $500K for her ‘Flint Kids’ projects to place thousands of books into the hands of local children, and distribute backpacks filled with supplies to school-age youth. Recently, Copeny partnered with water filter company Hydroviv to donate and distribute high-capacity lead removal filters to families and child-centric organizations in Flint.

Copeny is a Youth Ambassador to the Women’s March on Washington and the National Climate March, sits on the board of directors for Kid Box, and is an active member of 18 x Eighteen, an initiative to get young people to vote once they turn 18. In 2019, she received the Shorty Award in Activism.