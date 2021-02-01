Marc Wilmore Dies: ‘F Is For Family’ Writer And ‘In Living Color’ Alum Was 57

TV writer Marc Wilmore who is known for his work on F Is For Family and In Living Color died on January 30 after complications with Covid. He was 57.

Comedian, producer and talk show host Larry Wilmore confirmed the death of his brother and paid tribute to him on Twitter. “My sweet sweet brother, Marc Edward Wilmore, passed away last night while battling COVID and other conditions that have had him in pain for many years. My brother was the kindest, gentlest, funniest, lion of an angel I’ve ever known. I love you little brother.”

Wilmore launched his career as a sketch comedy writer in the 1990s on the iconic sketch show In Living Color. He went from writer to cast member during the show’s final season. He did uncanny impersonations of cultural icons such as Robert Guillaume, Maya Angelou and James Earl Jones. It was his work on In Living Color that earned him a nomination for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series.

After In Living Color, Wilmore went on to work on The Tonight Show Starring Jay Leno as well as the stop motion animated series The PJs created by his brother which aired on Fox. The series featured the voices of Eddie Murphy, Loretta Devine and Jenifer Lewis. Wilmore voiced the character of police officer Walter Burkett. He was also featured in The Simpsons during season 11 and joined the writing staff for season 13. He won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program as a producer for his work on The Simpsons in 2008. Two years later, Wilmore worked as a writer and executive producer on F Is for Family where he also provided his voice talent.