Macaulay Culkin Backs Calls To Remove Donald Trump From ‘Home Alone 2’ After Capitol Siege

Macaulay Culkin and Donald Trump in 'Home Alone 2'
Everett Collection

Macaulay Culkin said he’s “sold” on the idea of not only removing, but replacing, one of his Home Alone 2: Lost In New York co-stars – Donald Trump.

Since last Wednesday’s violent riots at Capitol Hill, the Home Alone lead actor has interacted with and supported social media fans suggesting that Trump, who made a brief cameo in the Home Alone sequel, be removed from the beloved Christmas film.

“Bravo,” Culkin replied to a Twitter video that had edited Trump out of his cameo from the film’s scene at the Plaza hotel.

While editing Home Alone 2 may be one way to remove Trump from the film, another Twitter user suggested finding a new actor to take the former television host’s place. Twitter user @rachellobaugh tweeted that she’d like to start a petition to have current-day Culkin help Kevin (played by a younger Culkin) in the featured scene.

“Sold,” the actor replied.

Home Alone 2 has increasingly entered the online conversation as Twitter users joke that Trump is the “first Home Alone 2 actor to be impeached twice,” after the House of Representatives voted to impeach Trump for inciting the violent attack on Capitol Hill.

See Culkin’s tweets below.

