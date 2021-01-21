M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Servant’ Premiere Week Viewership Jumps In Season 2 On Apple TV+

Servant, Apple TV+’s thriller from M. Night Shyamalan which launched its second season on Jan. 15, is showing strong year-to-year growth.

Season 2 premiere week viewership has more than doubled the audience that watched the show during the same time frame in Season 1, sources said.

Making the comparison even more advantageous, Apple TV+ released three episodes at launch for Season 1 in November 2019 vs. only one last week; meaning that the viewing of the Season 2 premiere episode during its first week more than doubled that for the first three episodes from Season 1 combined during post-launch week.

As is the case with all streamers, Apple TV+ does not release hard ratings data but Servant‘s performance is believed to be of the magnitude of such Apple TV+ ratings standouts as Defending Jacob and Ted Lasso.

Outside of the U.S., the sophomore season of Servant has posted big year-to-year viewership increases in such markets as France, Mexico and Spain.

The Season 2 debut also boosted binging of Season 1 on Apple TV+. The viewing of the 10 episodes from Season 1 skyrocketed more than five times during the Season 2 premiere week vs. the weekly average over the previous six months.

Servant follows a Philadelphia couple in mourning after an unspeakable tragedy creates a rift in their marriage and opens the door for a mysterious force to enter their home.

The cast of Servant, including Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint, all reprise their characters for the second season, which has nabbed an 85% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The series is created by Tony Basgallop who executive produces alongside Shyamalan as well as Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey serve as co-executive producers.

The second episode from Servant‘s second season premieres tomorrow, Jan. 22.