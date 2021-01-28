‘Lupin’ To Return To Netflix Later This Summer

French mystery thriller Lupin, starring Omar Sy, is returning to Netflix for its second half of season one this summer.

The series has become a big, and somewhat surprising hit for the streamer, with 70M households projected to watch since its launch on January 8, making its easily its biggest French original. The show became the first French series to make it into Netflix’s top ten list in the U.S. and has ranked number one in a number of territories.

The second half of season one, which ends on a pretty major cliffhanger, is directed by Ludovic Bernard (The Climb) and Hugo Gélin (Love at Second Sight). It also features five episodes.

The Intouchables’ Sy stars as Assane Diop who uses the world famous gentleman thief and master of disguise, Arsène Lupin, as his inspiration. The French original from Gaumont Télévision is created by George Kay (Killing Eve) in collaboration with François Uzan (Family Business) and is a contemporary adaptation of the novels penned by French writer Maurice LeBlanc, who created the character in 1905. The books have been adapted into dozens of TV series and movies over the years.

Set in Paris — and making slick use of the city’s locations — Lupin’s first five-part series, Dans L’Ombre D’Arsène (In The Shadow Of Arsène), introduces Sy’s Diop who, as a teenager, saw his life upended when his father died after being accused of a crime he didn’t commit. Now, Diop is out to avenge his father, and outwit pretty much everyone along the way.