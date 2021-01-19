Netflix’s ‘Lupin’ Topping ‘Bridgerton’ & ‘Queen’s Gambit’ With 70M Households In First 28 Days

Netflix’s Lupin is primed to set a global benchmark for a French series on the service with 70M households projected to watch the five-parter through its first 28 days. That’s bigger than other recent English-language hit series Bridgerton (projected at 63M) and The Queen’s Gambit (62M actuals). The Omar Sy-starrer made its Netflix debut on January 8, and quickly became the first French series to land on the streamer’s U.S. Top 10 list.

It easily launched to No. 1 across in France and remains in that position today. Netflix reports it has also ranked No. 1 in Brazil, Vietnam, Argentina, Germany, Italy, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands, the Philippines, Sweden and many other countries. Lupin is 93% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Intouchables’ Sy stars as Assane Diop who uses the world famous gentleman thief and master of disguise, Arsène Lupin, as his inspiration. The French original from Gaumont Télévision is created by George Kay (Criminal UK, Killing Eve) in collaboration with François Uzan (Family Business) and is a contemporary adaptation of the novels penned by French writer Maurice LeBlanc, who created the character in 1905. The books have been adapted into dozens of TV series and movies over the years.

Since the release of the series, the original Leblanc book has regained interest internationally with it now trending on many marketplaces in France, Italy, Spain, the U.S., UK, Korea and others. Just yesterday, French national news radio, FranceInfo, featured the show as part of its daily kids program, FranceInfo Junior, bringing in an Arsène Lupin scholar to educate the youngsters on the character’s origins.

Set in Paris — and making slick use of the city’s locations — Lupin’s first five-part series, Dans L’Ombre D’Arsène (In The Shadow Of Arsène), introduces Sy’s Diop who, as a teenager, saw his life upended when his father died after being accused of a crime he didn’t commit. Now, Diop is out to avenge his father, and outwit pretty much everyone along the way.

Louis Leterrier (Now You See Me, The Incredible Hulk, Transporter 2) directs episodes 1-3 with Marcela Said (Narcos) on 4-5. Also starring are Hervé Pierre, Nicole Garcia, Clotilde Hesme, Ludivine Sagnier, Antoine Gouy, Shirine Boutella and Soufiane Guerrab. Isabelle Degeorges and Nathan Franck are producers.

Here’s Sy celebrating the news: