Lucille Ball’s Daughter Defends Nicole Kidman Casting For Aaron Sorkin’s ‘Being The Ricardos’

Nearly hours after Deadline learned that Nicole Kidman is in negotiations to play Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s Being The Ricardos, social media users challenged the casting. On Sunday, Ball and Desi Arnaz’s daughter Lucie Arnaz set the record straight on who will play her mother.

“Stop arguing about who should play it – ‘she doesn’t look like her, her nose isn’t the same she isn’t as funny,'” Arnaz said, poking fun at the complaints around Kidman’s casting. “Just trust us. It’s going to be a nice film and p.s. the voting is over.”

The comedy legend’s daughter addressed the casting in a Facebook video, where she also detailed a great deal about the upcoming project for Amazon Studios. She clarified for viewers that the Sorkin title will not be an I Love Lucy reboot or anything of the sort. Instead, it will follow Ball’s relationship with on-screen husband Desi Arnaz and their relationship on and off-screen.

She reassures fans of Ball and the iconic that there will be humor and romance.

“I don’t think you’ll be disappointed in that,” she said.

Eyed to star opposite Kidman’s Ball is Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz. The film is set during one production week of I Love Lucy, when Lucy and Desi face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage.

Escape Artists’ Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce. Executive producers are Jenna Block, David Bloomfield of Escape Artists, Stuart Besser, Lucie Arnaz, Desi Arnaz, Jr. and Lauren Lohman.

See Lucie Arnaz’s full video below.