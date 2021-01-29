Lucasfilm Names Momita SenGupta As New EVP Physical Production

EXCLUSIVE: Momita “Mo” SenGupta has joined Lucasfilm as EVP, Physical Production.

SenGupta recently served as the EVP of Production at Viacom and VP of Production at Netflix where she oversaw all physical production for original series in the US and the UK.

As EVP of Physical Production at Lucasfilm, SenGupta will report directly to Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and lead all aspects of productions, including physical production, post production, visual effects and production finance.

SenGupta inherits a robust slate of productions currently underway or in pre-production at Lucasfilm, including The Mandalorian, Andor, The Bad Batch, Willow, Rogue Squadron, The Book of Boba Fett and several others. At Disney Investor Day back in December, it was announced that there would be roughly ten new Star Wars streaming series launched in the next few years on Disney+.

Disney acquired Lucasfilm in October 2012 for $2.2 billion. On the feature side, Disney has made six Lucasfilm titles, five of them being in the Star Wars universe, as well as the animated feature Strange Magic. In total, they’ve grossed $5.93 billion at the global box office.