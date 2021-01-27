‘Love Island’ Renewed At CBS For Season 3

Love Island will return to CBS for a third season.

The U.S. remake of the hit British format has been renewed and is currently in the middle of casting ahead of a summer production in Hawaii.

The renewal was announced by Thom Sherman, Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Entertainment during CBS’ virtual press tour event.

Last year’s show was shot at Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel the Cromwell in Sin City with cast and crew sequestered in a bubble.

Love Island, which is hosted by Arielle Vandenberg, shot its first season in a villa in Fiji but was forced to pivot due to the pandemic. The first season premiered in July 2019 and the second season started in August 2020.

The show features a group of sexy young single “Islanders” on a lookout for romance brought together in a stunning villa in a beautiful tropical location.

The second season, which ran for 34 episodes, was won by Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew.

It is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment.