‘Black Mirror’ Producer Louise Sutton Re-Teams With Charlie Brooker After Spell As Lime Pictures’ Head Of Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Black Mirror producer Louise Sutton has quietly re-teamed with Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones at their new Netflix-backed production company Broke And Bones following a two-year spell at Lime Pictures.

Lime Pictures

Deadline understands that Sutton joined Broke And Bones last year as an executive producer and she is already developing a series for Netflix. She was previously head of drama and YA at Lime, which makes shows including Netflix’s Free Rein and Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks.

Before joining Lime, Sutton worked on Season 4 of Black Mirror, producing USS Callister and Metalhead. Her other credits include Death in Paradise, Midsomer Murders, and Jekyll & Hyde.

Her arrival at Broke And Bones shows the company’s ambition as it develops a slate of Netflix shows following its debut for the streamer, Death To 2020. Broke And Bones also hired People Just Do Nothing producer Jon Petrie as its head of comedy last year.

Deadline revealed last July that Netflix had invested in Broke And Bones in a first-of-its-kind deal for the streamer in the UK. Netflix could ultimately take full control of the company in an agreement that could end up being valued at $100 million.