‘Lost’ Showrunners Damon Lindelof & Carlton Cuse Remember Mira Furlan

In 20 episodes of the show, Furlan played Danielle Rousseau, a French scientist who had shipwrecks on the island sixteen years prior to the crash of Oceanic Flight 815. She was killed in Season 4, with Furlan making one last appearance in Lost‘s sixth and final season. Following the news of Furlan’s death, Lost executive producers/co-showrunners Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse paid tribute to the accomplished actress who won numerous awards in Yugoslavia and Croatia.

“Danielle Rousseau moves into the light. Rest In Peace, Mira… we are deeply grateful for all you did to protect the island,” Lindelof, who also co-created Lost, wrote on Instagram.

Said Cuse, “Mira gifted us all with her grace, intelligence and talents. She was a vital person whose artistic gifts contributed so much to defining the mysteries of our show. She will be truly missed.”

In addition to Lost, Furlan is best known in the US for her role as Minbari Ambassador Delenn on another sci-fi series, Babylon 5.