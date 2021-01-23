Los Angeles Coronavirus Update: County Exceeds 15,000 Covid-19 Deaths

Another week during the coronavirus pandemic, another grim milestone for Los Angeles County.

Los Angeles has exceeded 15,000 total coronavirus-related deaths, Public Health officials announced on Saturday. The county has counted a total of 15,162 deaths and 1,064,887 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Saturday’s stats show 269 new deaths and 10,537 new cases.

There are also 6,881 Angelenos hospitalized for the coronavirus, with 24% of patients receiving treatment in the ICU. The current hospitalization count marks the first time the county has reported under 7,000 patients in nearly a month. Souther California, however, continues to have 0% ICU capacity.

The county continues to cross milestones as Angelenos have started receiving vaccines. Despite the hope that comes with the vaccine, the county has struggled to administer the vaccines. On Friday, Los Angeles County Chief Science Officer Dr. Paul Simon blamed a shortage of doses on hand and continued uncertainty about future allocations. Vaccination sites will operate at a lower capacity.

January 23, 2021

