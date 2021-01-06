‘Lords Of Dogtown’ TV Series Based On Movie In Works At IMDb TV From Kat Candler, Shawn Ryan & Sony TV

Lords of Dogtown is headed to television. IMDb TV, Amazon’s free, ad-supported streaming service, is developing a TV series adaptation of the 2005 Sony movie. The project hails from Shawn Ryan’s MiddKid Productions and Sony Pictures TV where the company is based, with the movie’s director Catherine Hardwick executive producing.

Written by Kat Candler (Queen Sugar), Lords of Dogtown is a one-hour ensemble-drama about the 1970s skateboarding scene in Southern California, centered around a hell-raising teenage girl growing up in the foster care system. She falls in with a crowd of skaters who idolize the famed Zephyr Skateboard Team.

Candler is executive producing alongside Hardwick and MiddKid’s Ryan and Marney Hochman.

Directed by Hardwicke and written by Stacy Peralta, the Lords of Dogtown movie follows the surf and skateboarding trends that originated in Venice, California during the 1970s. The film starred Emile Hirsch, Victor Rasuk, John Robinson, Michael Angarano, Nikki Reed, Heath Ledgers, Rebecca De Mornay and Johnny Knoxville.

Candler’s award-winning feature Hellion starring Aaron Paul and Juliette Lewis, premiered at the 2014 Sundance Film Festival. In television, Candler has directed seven episodes of Ava DuVernay’s Queen Sugar, serving as producing director in Season 2 and executive producer/showrunner in Season 3. She also directed two episodes of 13 Reasons Why and served as a consulting producer on the Netflix series’ third season. Last year, she directed three episodes of the Apple + show Home Before Dark, an episode of Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story and the pilot episode of the CW’s upcoming series The Republic of Sarah. She’s writing and developing a TV series set in the oil refinery world of southeast Texas produced by DuVernay.

Ryan is co-creator/executive producer of the CBS/Sony TV drama series S.W.A.T.. Additionally, MiddMid and Sony TV are behind La Bravura, a one-hour psychological thriller dramedy in the works at Showtime, written/exec produced by Tad Quill. Ryan, who also is adapting for Sony TV the 2020 novel The Night Agent by Matthew Quirk, is repped by The Shuman Company and Gendler & Kelly.