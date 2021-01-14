London TV Screenings Schedule Announced; Netflix Becomes Europe’s Second Largest TV Group; NENT Studios UK & Dopamine Fund More Shows; Glasgow FF Line-Up; Pact Names Vice Chair — Global Briefs

London TV Screenings Schedule Announced

The London TV Screenings became official last year and organizers have now announced the virtual schedule for this year’s event, which takes place March 1-12. Here’s the schedule: Banijay Rights (March 3), All3Media International (March 4), Fremantle (March 5), eOne (March 9), ITV Studios (March 10). The screenings will follow BBC Studios Showcase, which is scheduled to take place online between February 22-24. The annual gathering in Liverpool was the springboard for the informal London TV Screenings, which have been organized as a coordinated but disparate set of events for some time.

Netflix Becomes Europe’s Second Largest TV Group

Netflix became Europe’s second largest TV group by revenue last year, according to research from Ampere Analysis. The analyst said Netflix overtook Germany’s ARD and is second only to Comcast’s Sky. Tony Maroulis, principal analyst at Ampere Analysis, said: “It would seem that there is no limit to Netflix’s meteoric rise as it helps itself to a greater portion of the audio-visual revenues. In 2020, Netflix alone accounted for more than 6 per cent of all European TV revenues.”

NENT Studios UK & Dopamine To Fund Unscripted Shows

NENT Studios UK and Mexico’s Dopamine are partnering to fund unscripted shows in Britain. They want to work with producers who can deliver creative, cost-effective, and Covid-friendly programming, with a focus on male-skewing docs, and female-focused formatted shows. NENT Studios UK’s SVP of acquisitions, Mette Kanne-Behrendsen, is overseeing the project. NENT Studios UK and Dopamine have previously collaborated to fund scripted content, resulting in Viaplay/Channel 4’s psychological thriller Close to Me, which stars Connie Nielsen and Christopher Eccleston.

Glasgow FF To Open With ‘Minari’

The 2021 Glasgow Film Festival, running February 24 to March 7, will host six world premieres, two European premieres and 49 UK premieres. The fest will take place online due to the ongoing pandemic, with the event using its own dedicated platform Glasgow Film At Home. Lee Isaac Chung’s autobiographical drama Minari will open the fest, with Suzanne Lindon’s debut feature Spring Blossom closing. An industry program will also run March 1-6, with the line-up of industry events to be announced on February 9.

Pact Names Vice Chair

UK producer trade body Pact has named Raise the Roof Productions co-founder Jane Muirhead as its vice chair. She currently sits on Pact Council and co-chairs the Scottish TV Working Group. Muirhead will serve a two-year term and her appointment follows See-Saw Films’ COO for television, Hakan Kousetta, being elected chair last year. Commenting on Muirhead’s appointment, Kousetta said: “Not only is she an incredibly well-respected producer but has proven to be a fantastic contributor to the activities of Pact Council.”