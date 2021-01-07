‘Loki’ Exec Producer Michael Waldron Tapped To Write Kevin Feige’s ‘Star Wars’ Movie As Part Of New Deal With Disney

EXCLUSIVE: After penning Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness and serving as head writer and exec producer on the upcoming Disney Plus series Loki, Michael Waldron is looking to stay in business with Walt Disney Studios in a big way. Sources tell Deadline Waldron has been set to write a new Star Wars feature film that Kevin Feige, President, Marvel Studios and Chief Creative Officer, Marvel, will develop and produce for Lucasfilm and Disney. This just one part of the recent deal Waldron signed with the studios that will keep him in business with Disney for some time.

Disney declined to comment.

Besides writing this new Star Wars film, the deal is also expected to bring back Waldron in some capacity for season 2 of Loki. Not only is the deal rarity at the studios, it clearly shows how much faith Disney, Marvel and Lucasfilm has in Waldron going forward and should surely open doors for years to come and many more high-profile properties.

Related Story Mark Hamill Reacts To "Real Triumph" Of 'The Mandalorian' Season Finale's Surprise Appearances

This the first piece of news about Feige’s Star Wars film since the project was first rumored in the fall of 2019. Lucasfilm recently announced several films at Disney’s Investor Day, including Rogue Squadron with Patty Jenkins, however this was not one of them.

The project was first rumored following the success of Avengers: Endgame and before the launch Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, the final installment in the most trilogy of the franchise. Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy was looking to start a new era of Star Wars films and given how much love Feige had for the franchise and how masterfully he navigated the Marvel Cinematic Universe over the past decade, felt the perfect fit to spearhead a new feature on the beloved IP.

Since Waldron has just been brought on, there is no idea when this film get into production or make it in front of audiences, but Waldron attachment adds momentum to the film’s development.

As for Waldron, he is an Emmy award-winning writer, creating and serving as head writer and executive producer for Marvel and Disney+’s upcoming Loki series, and is currently writing Marvel’s Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness for Sam Raimi. He created and is executive producing Starz’ upcoming wrestling drama Heels. He began his career on Adult Swim’s Rick And Morty where he won an Emmy for his work as a writer and producer on Season 4.

He is repped by CAA and LBI Entertainment.