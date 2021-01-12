Liz Cheney, Part Of House Republican Leadership, Says She Will Vote To Impeach Donald Trump

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) said that she will vote to impeach Donald Trump when the House of Representatives takes up charges against the president on Wednesday.

Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, is a member of the House Republican leadership.

“The president of the United States summoned this mob, assembled this mob, and lit the flame of this attack,” Cheney said in a statement. “Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the president. The president could have immediately and forcefully intervened to stop the violence. He did not.”

She added, “There never has been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

Related Story DOJ Pursuing Sedition And Conspiracy Charges In Attack On U.S. Capitol; Prosecutors Will Seek Those Who Assaulted Members Of Media

Her statement is an indication that the impeachment vote will play out far differently than Trump’s first impeachment, when no Republicans joined with Democrats.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has said that he opposes impeachment, writing in a letter to members that he thought it “would have the opposite effect of bringing our country together when we need to get America back on a path towards unity and civility.”

Two other Republicans, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Rep. John Katko (R-NY) also plan to vote for impeachment.

The New York Times reported on Tuesday that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has told associates that he believes Trump committed impeachable offenses.

Trump faces being the first president to be impeached twice.

The House is expected to take up one article of impeachment on Wednesday, charging him with inciting the insurrection at the Capitol last week. If the article passes, the Senate then would hold a trial, but it is unclear whether than can happen with the days remaining in Trump’s term. It takes a 2/3 vote to convict the president and remove him from office.

The House Judiciary Committee released its report on Trump’s impeachment, which cites Trump’s conduct leading up to the siege on the Capitol and his response.

“It is indisputable that the president encouraged — and that his actions foreseeably resulted in — the terrorist attack that occurred,” the report states. “This alone would constitute grounds for impeachment.”