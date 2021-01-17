Liv Tyler Reveals Coronavirus Diagnosis, Says Illness “F’s With Your Body And Mind Equally”

Former 9-1-1: Lone Star lead Liv Tyler revealed that she contracted the coronavirus just before the New Year.

In an Instagram post shared on Friday, the actress said she tested positive on New Year’s Eve and described her experience with Covid-19 to help share information and let others know they’re not alone in struggling with the virus.

“It comes on fast, like a locomotive. Owchie. With it Feelings of fear, shame and guilt swirling through you , who could you have gotten it from and who could you have infected…Terrifying,” she captioned her Instagram photo.

Tyler shared that while her family members were spared and tested negative for the infectious disease, she experienced physical and emotional hardships.

“It F’s with your body and mind equally. Everyday different. Being isolated in a room alone for 10 days is trippy to say the least,” she said.

As if self-isolating wasn’t enough, Tyler also talked the distress of the violent attacks on the U.S. Capitol, noting that “the first days of 2021 have been scary for everyone the world.”

Now capable of spending time with her family and her daughters, Tyler said she feels connected with her loved ones through her bout with the virus.

