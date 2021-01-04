Lionsgate Delays Production On ‘Dear White People’ & ‘Blindspotting’ Amid Covid-19 Surge In Los Angeles

Lionsgate Television is the latest TV studio to keep its Los Angeles-based series dark amid an unprecedented surge in coronavirus infections and Covid-19 deaths in LA County.

Production on the studio’s new series Blindspotting for Starz, based on the 2018 movie, has currently been pushed for two weeks, while filming on the fourth and final season of Netflix series Dear White People has been postponed by eight days. The studio brass continue to monitor the situation closely, with additional production delays possible.

With its decision, Lionsgate joins CBS Studios, Warner Bros. TV, Universal TV, Sony Pictures TV and Disney TV Studios’ ABC Signature and 20th Television, which last week extended the production hiatuses of their LA series.

The studios are responding to an appeal by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health which last week urged the film and TV industry to consider pausing production for a few weeks during the ongoing surge in coronavirus cases throughout the county.

Additionally, SAG-AFTRA and the Producers Guild yesterday recommended that on-set commercial production be temporarily shuttered in Southern California because of the surge, effective immediately.

Over the weekend, L.A. County surpassed 800,000 total coronavirus cases – with nearly half of the cases being reported in the last month. The county’s ICU capacity is at 0%. Last week, the regional stay-at-home order for Southern California was extended to Jan. 16.