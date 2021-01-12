Lilly Singh Pokes Fun At 1:30am Slot, Budget & Quarantine Filming As ‘A Little Late’ Returns To NBC

Lilly Singh returned with her NBC late-night show A Little Late for the first time in eight months.

The Canadian comedian filmed the 1:30am show at a house in LA, making it more topical than season one, with interviews done virtually.

Opening with a sketch about how she would be able to cope without making the show in a traditional studio with a live audience, she joked, “That sounds a lot like YouTube and I don’t know if I have enough experience.”

Season one of A Little Late with Lilly Singh, which ran from September 2019 through May 2020, was filmed in advance, meaning that some of the later episodes aired during the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. She addressed not being on the air in nearly a year. “We thought we were so smart, we’d bank this evergreen content, we can air it whenever, it will always make sense. And then a literal global pandemic hit and I was the only show that had a live audience. Literally every day in season one, I would get a million tweets that say ‘Why do you have a live audience’ and ‘Why are you not wearing a mask’. I filmed those episodes back in 2019 when the only people wearing masks were robbers and Jim Carrey,” she said.

She also joked about the show’s particularly late slot and budget. “Put your hands in the air if you run a 1:30am late-night show that nobody watches because they’re asleep,” she said.

Highlighting the Desus & Mero-esque shoe wall in the house, Singh added, “We don’t have much of a budget and also copyright so I’ll be wearing a lot of Yikes but it’s going to be sick.”

Icy Grl rapper Saweetie was Singh’s first guest and she also had sketches poking fun at Kamala Harris.

Filming of the show is a mixture of sketches filmed in advance and more topical jokes, such as a takedown on Donald Trump’s social media ban.

Neil Punsalan, who was recently showrunner of Comedy Central series Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson, took over showrunning duties from Aliyah Silverstein for the return with Chelsea Davison, who has written for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Lights Out with David Spade replacing Sean O’Connor as head writer. It is produced by Universal Television and Unicorn Island Productions.