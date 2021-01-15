‘Preparations To Be Together For An Unknown Period Of Time’ Filmmaker Lili Horvát Inks With UTA

EXCLUSIVE: Lili Horvát, the writer-director of this year’s Hungarian Oscar entry Preparations to be Together for an Unknown Period of Time, has signed with UTA.

The move comes after Preparations, her second feature film, debuted at this past year’s Venice and Toronto film festivals. It follows a neurosurgeon (Natasa Stork) who, after 20 years in the U.S., returns to Budapest for a romantic rendezvous with a fellow doctor (Viktor Bodó) she met at a conference in New Jersey. When she finally tracks him down, the man claims the two have never met.

Greenwich Entertainment acquired U.S. rights to the psychological thriller and will release it January 22. The pic was part of Deadline’s Contenders International awards-season showcase last weekend.

“The main terrain of this [movie’s] story is mystery,” she said during Contenders, “this place in the unsettling murky no man’s land that separates love from madness.”

Horvát’s feature debut was 2015’s coming-of-age drama The Wednesday Child, which won an award at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival. The next year she co-founded the production company Poste Restante which released Preparations with the support of Hungary’s National Film Institute.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is slated to release its shortlist for the International Feature Film category on February 9.

