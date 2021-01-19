Lifetime’s Mioshi Hill Joins ITV America Label Sirens Media As President, Jessica Sebastian-Dayeh Exits To Start New Venture

Sirens Media, the production company behind The Real Housewives of New Jersey, has tapped Lifetime’s Mioshi Hill to become President.

Hill joins the ITV America-owned company after five years as vice president of non-fiction programming at the A+E Networks cable channel.

She replaces Jessica Sebastian-Dayeh, who is leaving to pursue a new independent venture after five years with the company, and will start the role at the start of February.

She takes over the pop culture and lifestyle-focused production label, which produces the long-running Bravo series as well as Snapchat series Nikita Unfiltered and Honestly Loren as well as TBS’s social experiment Lost Resort and an upcoming comedic docuseries for Netflix.

Hill joined Lifetime in 2016 and developed shows including dating project Swipe Swap, executive produced by Sarah Jessica Parker and produced by ITV America, Little Women: LA, Finding Justice, Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid and Vivica’s Black Magic. Hill also recently expanded her remit to work with the Lifetime Originals team on multiple scripted movies slated for 2021.

Prior to Lifetime, Hill spent more than 10 years in independent production. She served as senior vice president of development and creative affairs at Los Angeles-based Hud:sun Media and worked at Cake Boss producer High Noon Entertainment.

“We’ve had the privilege of working with Mioshi as a network partner at Lifetime and were continually impressed with her creative instincts and skilled leadership as an executive,” said George. “For us, this also feels like a wonderful homecoming with someone whose career began at High Noon; it’s been incredibly impressive to watch Mioshi build on her successes in independent production with an outstanding tenure at Lifetime. We’re extremely proud of the Sirens brand built by Jessica and the team over the years, and look forward to the label’s next chapter with Mioshi at the helm.”

Hill added, “I’m excited to build upon Sirens’ legacy of edgy, pop culture savvy storytelling. As our industry continues to experience this content renaissance and explosion, with fresh voices surfacing across all platforms, ITV America continues to be a leader in story innovation and premier production. I’m honored to join their ranks, which consist of some of the best creative and production minds in the business and cannot wait to dive in. With the ITV team behind us, Sirens is poised for continued success and a new wave of provocative, genre-busting and immensely entertaining content that leaves an impression.”