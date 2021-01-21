‘Let Him Go’ Director Tom Bezucha Signs With Verve

EXCLUSIVE: Let Him Go filmmaker Tom Bezucha has signed with Verve for representation in all areas.

Bezucha recently wrote, directed and produced the Focus Features western thriller Let Him Go starring Kevin Costner, Diane Lane, and Lesley Manville. Based on the novel by Larry Watson, the film follows a retired sheriff and his wife, grieving the loss of their son, as they set out to find their only grandson.

In addition to Let Him Go, Bezucha is known for writing and directing the popular holiday classic The Family Stone, which featured the ensemble cast of Diane Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Claire Danes, Luke Wilson, Dermot Mulroney, Craig T. Nelson and Sarah Jessica

His other credits include Monte Carlo starring Selena Gomez and adapted the screenplays for The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society directed by Mike Newell and starring Lily James. Coming up next for Bezucha is FilmNation and Amblin’s The Good House with Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline. Prior to his career in film, Bezucha spent a decade as a creative executive at Polo/Ralph Lauren.

Bezuchu continues to be repped by attorney David Fox.