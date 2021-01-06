Layne Eskridge Inks Producing Deal With Endeavor Content Via Her POV Banner

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran creative executive Layne Eskridge has signed a producing deal with Endeavor Content via her recently launched production company POV. Her slate includes projects with writer Abby Ajayi (How To Get Away With Murder), Ozark co-creator Bill Dubuque, director Nia DaCosta (Little Woods) and writer-producer Brian Chamberlayne (Rush Hour).

Eskridge was most recently a Creative Executive at Apple. Prior to joining Apple, Eskridge worked as a development executive at Netflix where she oversaw production of Ozark, Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It, Seven Seconds, Longmire Top Boy, Dead to Me and Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us.

“Layne is a longtime friend and collaborator who I’ve been fortunate to work with going back to first season of Ozark and continuing on during her time at Apple,” said Joe Hipps, EVP, Television, Endeavor Content. “I’ve long admired her discerning taste, creative instincts, and collaborative style. We jumped at the opportunity to back Layne as a producer. We truly believe Layne represents the next generation of great producers, and look forward to a long and productive working relationship together.”

Before joining Netflix in early 2016, Eskridge was an executive at Ellen DeGeneres’ company A Very Good Production where she developed One Big Happy and Little Big Shots. Before that, she was member of the Universal Cable Productions programming team where she oversaw development for John Legend’s Get Liftd Film Co., in addition to identifying scripted projects for Bravo and E!.

Eskridge also served as a board member for Colour TV, an organization for diverse executives in television that aims to increase the number of minority content creators in Hollywood.

“My company is called POV because every great story should have an interesting character with a unique point of view at the center,” said Eskridge. “The name is really a reminder to continue to be a fierce champion of storytellers with fresh narratives that broaden the portrayal of the human experience in ways we haven’t seen before on screen. I can count on one hand the number of Black women who have gotten this kind of infrastructure to start a company and build a legacy in this business. The Endeavor Content investment is huge and a testament to their singularity in the business.”

Eskridge is repped by WME and Bianca Levin at Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.