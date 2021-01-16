Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘The Chi’: Luke James Upped To Series Regular For Season 4 Of Showtime Drama

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Netflix Wins Skydance Spy Thriller 'Heart Of Stone' Starring Gal Gadot
Read the full story

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Stars Mariska Hargitay And Chris Meloni Do An Instagram Fan Tease

Chris Meloni Mariska Hargitay
Mariska Hargitay via Instagram

The big tease was on today for Law & Order: SVU, as star Mariska Hargitay and former costar Chris Meloni provided more selfie evidence about his highly anticipated return to the series.

Meloni struck first on Instagram, posting a black and white shot of him Hargitay with the caption, “We are a little bit closer.” That was followed a few hours later by Hargitay, who posted a color shot on Instagram proclaiming, “Now even closer,” with the hashtag “#EO.”

Meloni is expected to return for a guest shot in his former role as Eliot Stabler. It’s a prelude to the debut of his own franchise vehicle, Law & Order: Organized Crime, and marks his first guest shot in the Law & Order universe since leaving the show nearly a decade ago. In the show’s world, he retired. In real life, contractual matters intervened. Apparently, all is forgiven.

Meloni and Hargitay were original cast members for SVU, which began airing in 1999. Meloni left the series in 2011. Hargitay and Meloni was partners in the show, but never romantic interests.

Fans were also teased last year about the return when Meloni showed up in virtual table read helmed by Hargitay and showrunner Warren Leight.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad