Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘Free Guy’ & ‘Christmas Chronicles’ Scribe Matt Lieberman Signs With CAA

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

John Boyega & Robert De Niro To Star In Netflix's 'The Formula' Directed By Gerard McMurray
Read the full story

‘Austin & Ally’ Alum Laura Marano & ‘Aladdin’s Mena Massoud Get ‘The Royal Treatment’ From Netflix

Netflix; Courtesy of Anthony Noguera

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is adding another royal feature to its cannon. Austin & Ally alum Laura Marano (The Perfect Date, ) and Mena Massoud, who starred in the Disney live-action Aladdin remake, are set to star in The Royal Treatment romance feature for Netflix. Rick Jacobson is directing the pic from a screenplay by Holly Hester. Marano will produce with Ellen Marano and Vanessa Marano for Calabrian Rhode and Chloe Smith.

The story follows Isabella and Prince Thomas. Isabella runs her own salon and isn’t afraid to speak her mind, while Prince Thomas runs his own country and is about to marry for duty rather than love. When Izzy and her fellow stylists get the opportunity of a lifetime to do the hair for the royal wedding, she and Prince Thomas learn that taking control of their own destiny requires following their hearts.

Executive producers are Steve Berman and Dan Read for FFI. Production will take place in New Zealand.

Marano returns to Netflix after starring in the 2019 original film, The Perfect Date. Other credits include Saving Zoë, which she also produced, The War with Grandpa, and A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish. She is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Marano Entertainment.

Massoud set to reprise his title role in the forthcoming Aladdin sequel, which Guy Ritchie is returning to direct. On the TV side, he most recently appeared in the Hulu series Reprisal with Abigail Spencer. Massoud is a client of Gersh and LINK Entertainment.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad