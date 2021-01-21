Late-Night Political Commentators Take A Look At What Was And What Will Be

Since most of the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris inauguration activities happened during the day, the late-night commentators will have to play catchup on the events of the past few hours.

But that didn’t stop them from producing some early and unique commentaries on the state of the USA going forward. A few early takes from the lineup:

Jimmy Kimmel had a dance video:

Seth Meyers explored what might come next with guest Rachel Maddow:

“It's been a rollicking thing to see since January 6th that every day, there are new and very serious charges being brought against people who were part of the attack on the Capitol.” – @maddow pic.twitter.com/kQBmvrjOLm — Late Night with Seth Meyers (@LateNightSeth) January 20, 2021

The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah took a different approach, putting together a retrospective on first lady Melania Trump: