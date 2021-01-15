Larry Teng Inks New Overall Deal With CBS Studios

EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Drew director/co-executive producer Larry Teng has signed a new three-year exclusive overall deal with CBS Studios. Under the pact, he will direct pilots and series and will create, develop and produce new projects for the studio across broadcast, cable and streaming.

Teng made his episodic directing debut on the CBS Studios’ drama Medium, on which he rose to co-executive producer. He has directed five or more episodes of a number of CBS Studios dramas, including Medium, Elementary, NCIS: Los Angeles, Hawaii Five-0, Criminal Minds, SEAL Team and, most recently, breakout CW hit Nancy Drew, for which he directed the pilot and serves as co-executive producer.

This development season, Teng teamed with writer Yalun Tu for police drama The Bay, which is in consideration at CBS.

“Larry has directed some of the best episodes of CBS Studios’ most iconic series, from NCIS:LA to Elementary to SEAL Team, culminating most recently in his incredible work on the pilot of Nancy Drew,” said Bryan Seabury, EVP, Drama Development, CBS Studios. “We are so excited to be in business with Larry in a more substantial, formalized way, and can’t wait to be a part of his plans to platform and support diverse, interesting storytelling from emerging voices.”

Teng, who previously had an overall deal at CBS TV Studios last year, also served as co-executive producer/director on Animal Kingdom, Supergirl and Graceland and Medium. He is repped by RBEL and Circle of Confusion.