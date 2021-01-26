Larry Kudlow, Former Top Economic Adviser To Donald Trump, To Host Fox Business Show

Fox News is hiring Larry Kudlow, President Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, as contributor and host of a weekday program on its business network.

Kudlow will start on Feb. 8. He also will provide analysis on Fox News Media platforms, with further details to be announced.

In a statement, Kudlow said, “Fox News Media was among the first news organizations in the country to understand the critical importance of the relationship between Washington and Wall Street. I’ve long admired their insightful coverage and am excited to join many of my former colleagues now at FBN, creating a show that speaks to the real issues truly impacting Americans.”

Kudlow’s hiring comes amid speculation that other Trump administration figures will secure positions on the network. Kayleigh McEnany, former press secretary, filed a financial disclosure form in which she said that she had an employment agreement with Fox News, starting in January, according to the public interest group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington. The network said that she is not currently an employee, but a source familiar with the matter said that they have talked to her about an on air role.

Kudlow was a familiar TV presence on CNBC when Trump tapped him in 2018 to serve as assistant to the president for economic policy and director of the National Economic Council. He had been an on-air personality on CNBC since it was launched in 1989, and hosted The Kudlow Report and was a frequent presence on Squawk Box. He also was chief economist and senior managing director of Bear Stearns, and served in Ronald Reagan’s administration in the early 1980s.