Larry King Remembered: Tributes To “History-Making” Broadcaster & “Masterful” Interviewer

Tributes have been paid to Larry King, the legend of American television and radio, who died Saturday just weeks after being hospitalized with coronavirus. He was 87.

CNN President Jeff Zucker led respects to King, a towering figure in U.S. journalism following a six-decade career in which he interviewed the world’s most important and famous people. King put CNN on the map with his show Larry King Live, and Zucker said the news network was proud to have him as part of its history.

“The scrappy young man from Brooklyn had a history-making career spanning radio and television. His curiosity about the world propelled his award-winning career in broadcasting, but it was his generosity of spirit that drew the world to him,” Zucker said.

“We are so proud of the 25 years he spent with CNN, where his newsmaker interviews truly put the network on the international stage. From our CNN family to Larry’s, we send our thoughts and prayers, and a promise to carry on his curiosity for the world in our work.”

The official CNN Twitter account also chimed in with a tribute from his former executive producer.

“He treated every guest the same. It didn't matter if it was a president or…somebody off the street,” Wendy Walker, former executive producer of “Larry King Live,” says about the broadcasting legend, adding that he “never wanted to be prepared” for interviews. pic.twitter.com/xUHpLkJpKO — CNN (@CNN) January 23, 2021

“Instead of goodbye, how about so long?” Watch Larry King sign off from “Larry King Live” on CNN for the last time. https://t.co/p4NwxAfrFq pic.twitter.com/fxQPqzlzLU — CNN (@CNN) January 23, 2021

Piers Morgan, who replaced King in 2010, tweeted:

Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was ‘like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.’ (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer. pic.twitter.com/1JsXeeZYEk — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 23, 2021

Fellow talk show host Craig Ferguson described King as a mentor:

Just heard the awful news about Larry King. He taught me so much. He was a true mensch. He probably even taught me that word.

So long pal, thanks for all the laughs. Say hi to Rickles. #RIPLarryKing — Craig Ferguson (@CraigyFerg) January 23, 2021

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said on behalf of the actors union: “From heads of state to the most popular entertainers of the day, Larry King interviewed them all. His warm, avuncular manner drew guests, listeners and viewers alike. Over a career of more than six decades, he was equally comfortable on radio, television and digital media, and he never stopped connecting with audiences. His distinctive voice will be sorely missed. Our condolences go out to his family and friends.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo paid his respects to the Brooklyn-born presenter:

Larry King was a Brooklyn boy who become a newsman who interviewed the newsmakers. He conducted over 50,000 interviews that informed Americans in a clear and plain way. New York sends condolences to his family and many friends. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 23, 2021

CNN anchor Jim Acosta said King will be missed:

Broadcasting legend and longtime CNN host Larry King has passed away. He will be missed by so many CNN employees past and present. #RIPLarryKing https://t.co/Ruu8hEOLdu — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 23, 2021

King had street cred.

R.i.P To the legend Larry King God bless him. 🙏🏿🕊 pic.twitter.com/2BwiN5O2rb — 50cent (@50cent) January 23, 2021

A wide range was the hallmark of Larry King’s interviews.

Oh no!!! RIP Larry King…what a Titan you were! One of our true icons. You are no longer in pain. Rest well

💔💛🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/m8gQWgRR0I — Viola Davis (@violadavis) January 23, 2021

Listen as Larry King & my father @BillyGraham talk about death… pic.twitter.com/xWeDre1nmm — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) January 23, 2021

One top broadcaster salutes another.

I lost a dear friend and mentor. Truly an American treasure. Rest in peace, Larry King. pic.twitter.com/eQhSYgPqNy — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) January 23, 2021

King was a longtime Dodgers fan, and the team honored him today.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Larry King and offer their deepest condolences to his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/Di0aw7LZ5R — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) January 23, 2021

Here are more tributes to the legendary interviewer:.

So few tv hosts can do their jobs like #larryking …you could not tell what his politics were …he let his guests answer the questions…and he thought his guest the “stars” and not himself..he profiled his guests,didn’t talk about himself — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) January 23, 2021

#larryking gave me so much great advice for tv: “don’t talk too much…the viewers will get sick of you…let your guests talk..they tuned in to see your guests, not to listen to you talk about yourself” :) — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) January 23, 2021

I was guest hosting for Larry King at CNN the night his son Chance was born and got to announce the birth on Larry’s own show and Larry called in ; #LarryKing — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) January 23, 2021

RIP to the legend Larry King. I was always honored to go on his show just to hear his stories, so they started letting me interview him for the last segment each time. We will miss you. Thanks for the chats and for the suspenders.https://t.co/ZFoMNYpitM — Ben Schwartz (@rejectedjokes) January 23, 2021

R.I.P. Larry King. I loved his all night radio show in the 80’s. You could call in at 1 in the morning and just riff for hours. His radio show made a great opening for Lost In America. Rest easy Larry. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) January 23, 2021

From hosting to roasting, it was always good to hear from you. Thanks, Larry King. pic.twitter.com/puNm1tRCs1 — comedycentral (@ComedyCentral) January 23, 2021