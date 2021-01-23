Click to Skip Ad
Larry King Remembered: Tributes To “History-Making” Broadcaster & “Masterful” Interviewer

Larry King
CNN

Tributes have been paid to Larry King, the legend of American television and radio, who died Saturday just weeks after being hospitalized with coronavirus. He was 87.

CNN President Jeff Zucker led respects to King, a towering figure in U.S. journalism following a six-decade career in which he interviewed the world’s most important and famous people. King put CNN on the map with his show Larry King Live, and Zucker said the news network was proud to have him as part of its history.

“The scrappy young man from Brooklyn had a history-making career spanning radio and television. His curiosity about the world propelled his award-winning career in broadcasting, but it was his generosity of spirit that drew the world to him,” Zucker said.

“We are so proud of the 25 years he spent with CNN, where his newsmaker interviews truly put the network on the international stage. From our CNN family to Larry’s, we send our thoughts and prayers, and a promise to carry on his curiosity for the world in our work.”

The official CNN Twitter account also chimed in with a tribute from his former executive producer.

Piers Morgan, who replaced King in 2010, tweeted:

Fellow talk show host Craig Ferguson described King as a mentor:

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said on behalf of the actors union:  “From heads of state to the most popular entertainers of the day, Larry King interviewed them all. His warm, avuncular manner drew guests, listeners and viewers alike. Over a career of more than six decades, he was equally comfortable on radio, television and digital media, and he never stopped connecting with audiences. His distinctive voice will be sorely missed. Our condolences go out to his family and friends.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo paid his respects to the Brooklyn-born presenter:

CNN anchor Jim Acosta said King will be missed:

King had street cred.

A wide range was the hallmark of Larry King’s interviews.

One top broadcaster salutes another.

King was a longtime Dodgers fan, and the team honored him today.

Here are more tributes to the legendary interviewer:.

