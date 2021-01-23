Larry King Dies: Giant Of American Television Was 87

Larry King, the iconic and multi-award winning U.S. television host, has died at the age of 87.

King’s death was announced on his Twitter page on Saturday morning by Ora Media, the studio and network he co-founded. He died at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles weeks after it was revealed that he had been hospitalized with coronavirus.

“With profound sadness, Ora Media announces the sad death of our co-founder, host and friend Larry King,” the Ora Media update said. “Ora Media sends our condolences to his surviving children Larry, Jr, Chance, Cannon and the entire King family. Funeral services and a memorial service will be announced later in co-ordination with the King family, who ask for privacy at this time.”

King was born in Brooklyn in 1933 and went on to have a highly-decorated six-decade career in broadcasting, becoming best-known for his CNN show Larry King Live, which ran from 1985 to 2010. In recent years, he has hosted Ora Media shows Larry King Now and Politicking With Larry King.

King was a brilliant interviewer, with memorable encounters including a broadcast with Marlon Brando in 1994, featuring singing and kissing, and chairing a 1993 debate between former Vice President Al Gore and billionaire businessman Ross Perot on the proposed North American Free Trade Agreement. And who can forget King presiding over live coverage of the O.J. Simpson car chase in 1994.

Ora Media said: “For 63 years and across the platforms of radio, television and digital media, Larry’s may thousands of interviews, awards and global acclaim stand as a testament to his unique and lasting talent as a broadcaster

“Additionally, while it was his name appearing in the shows’ titles, Larry always viewed his interview subjects as the true stars of his programs, and himself as merely an unbiased conduit between the guest and audience.

“Whether he was interviewing a U.S. president, foreign leader, celebrity, scandal-ridden personage or an everyman, Larry liked to ask short, direct, uncomplicated questions. He believed concise questions usually provided the best answers, and he was not wrong in that belief.”

More follows.