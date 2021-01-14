Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Amazon Court Filing Slams Parler For Posts Inciting, Planning “Rape, Torture And Assassination Of Public Officials, Private Citizens”

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Donald Trump Becomes First President To Be Impeached Twice, Releases Video Condemning Violence
Read the full story

Lady Gaga To Perform National Anthem At Biden-Harris Inauguration

Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga AP

Lady Gaga is set to sing The Star-Spangled Banner at the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris inauguration ceremony next Wednesday, January 20.

The inaugural committee confirmed the full line-up for the event on Twitter today:

Also on the roster is Jennifer Lopez for a “musical performance”, details of which were not disclosed.

Gaga was previously on the campaign trail with Biden, appearing alongside the then-candidate in western Pennsylvania a day before the U.S. presidential election. She is also no stranger to the anthem having performed it at Superbowl 50.

Jackie Evancho sang the National Anthem at Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017, and Beyonce sang it at Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2013.

When he was Vice President, Biden worked with Gaga on his It’s On Us awareness campaign to addess sexual assault on college campuses.

As previously reported, Tom Hanks is hosting a primetime inauguration special on January 20 that will air on networks including ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC and CNN as well as digital players and social media platforms.

Variety was first out with the news about Gaga performing at the event.

Tony Allen, the CEO of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, said of those participating in the swearing in ceremony, “They represent one clear picture of the grand diversity of our great nation and will help honor and celebrate the time-honored traditions of the presidential inauguration as President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris take the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. They are also committed to the President-elect and the Vice-President-elect’s steadfast vision of a new chapter in our American story in which we are an America united in overcoming the deep divisions and challenges facing our people, unifying the country, and restoring the soul of our nation.

Read More About:

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad