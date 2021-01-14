Lady Gaga To Perform National Anthem At Biden-Harris Inauguration

Lady Gaga is set to sing The Star-Spangled Banner at the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris inauguration ceremony next Wednesday, January 20.

The inaugural committee confirmed the full line-up for the event on Twitter today:

The #InaugurationDay ceremony lineup is here! 🥳 Invocation – Fr. Leo O’Donovan

Pledge of Allegiance – Andrea Hall

National Anthem – @ladygaga

Poetry Reading – Amanda Gorman

Musical Performance – @JLo

Benediction – Rev. Dr. Silvester Beaman — Biden Inaugural Committee (@BidenInaugural) January 14, 2021

Also on the roster is Jennifer Lopez for a “musical performance”, details of which were not disclosed.

Gaga was previously on the campaign trail with Biden, appearing alongside the then-candidate in western Pennsylvania a day before the U.S. presidential election. She is also no stranger to the anthem having performed it at Superbowl 50.

Jackie Evancho sang the National Anthem at Donald Trump’s inauguration in 2017, and Beyonce sang it at Barack Obama’s inauguration in 2013.

When he was Vice President, Biden worked with Gaga on his It’s On Us awareness campaign to addess sexual assault on college campuses.

As previously reported, Tom Hanks is hosting a primetime inauguration special on January 20 that will air on networks including ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC and CNN as well as digital players and social media platforms.

Variety was first out with the news about Gaga performing at the event.

Tony Allen, the CEO of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, said of those participating in the swearing in ceremony, “They represent one clear picture of the grand diversity of our great nation and will help honor and celebrate the time-honored traditions of the presidential inauguration as President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris take the oath of office on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol. They are also committed to the President-elect and the Vice-President-elect’s steadfast vision of a new chapter in our American story in which we are an America united in overcoming the deep divisions and challenges facing our people, unifying the country, and restoring the soul of our nation.