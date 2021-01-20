Watch: Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez & Garth Brooks Sing In Biden-Harris Administration

Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks each took centerstage, however briefly, at President Joe Biden’s inauguration today. Watch the performances here.

Gaga took the stage first, performing an emotional rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” making a dramatic pivot to face the flag when she got to the part about it still being there (unspoken was “after Trump and the Capitol siege”).

Backed by the U.S. Marine Band and wearing a custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture blue and red ensemble designed by Daniel Roseberry, Gaga sang into a gold microphone matching her gold dove brooch.

“Out of the Park!,” tweeted Bette Midler. “Lady Gaga, a new and sensational version of the Star Spangled Banner!!”

Playing no favorites, Midler also praised Lopez’s performance of Woody Guthrie’s “This Land is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful” immediately following the swearing-in of Vice President Kamala Harris. (“Another great version of two American standards!” tweeted Midler.)

Dressed in white Chanel, Lopez also said, in Spanish, “one nation, with liberty and justice for all.”

Dress in black, Brooks performed an a cappella, slightly country-ish version of “Amazing Grace,” asking his audience on site and at home to join in the last verse “as one, united.”

