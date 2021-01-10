L.A. Coronavirus Update: County Tops 900,000 Total Covid-19 Cases, Officials Report Nearly 100,000 New Positive Tests In One Week

Los Angeles County saw nearly 100,000 new Covid-19 cases in a matter of one week, bringing the region to a total of 906,171 total cases.

Public Health reported that the county reached another grim marker, just a week after Los Angeles topped 800,000 coronavirus cases. Officials confirmed 16,982 new Covid-19 cases and 221 related deaths on Saturday alone.

“The speed with which we are reaching grim milestones of COVID-19 deaths and cases is a [devastating] reflection of the immense spread that is occurring across the County. And this accelerated spread reflects the many unsafe actions individuals took over holiday,” said Public Health director Barbara Ferrer.

In addition to counting 100,000 new cases in the past week, L.A. Public Health has also confirmed more than 1,000 new Covid-19 deaths in just the last four days. To date there are currently 7,966 people currently hospitalized for the virus. 22% of hospitalized patients are receiving treatment in the ICU.

Related Story Notes On The Season: The New Relevance Of 'Chicago 7', Oscar's International Push & Billy Crystal's Underdog Contender

Southern California also continues to have 0% ICU capacity.

Los Angeles is deep in its coronavirus surge as transmission rates and death counts show no sign of stopping. As the holiday surge continues to ravage the county, health officials warn that it could only get worse.

“The current numbers may become even worse. We may even see a further rise,” said Los Angeles Public Health Chief Science Officer Dr. Paul Simon on Friday. “It’s cause for great concern.”

With numbers predicted to rise and officials identifying incidents of the new, more contagious strain throughout the Southland, public health experts continue urging Angelenos to follow Covid-19 protocols – mask up, stay home and maintain social distance.

Just two months from the anniversary of lockdown orders, the United States has a total fo 21,853,4971 coronavirus cases. 367,652 people have died of the virus.