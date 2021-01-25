L.A. County Health Officials Issue New Guidelines For Film, Music & TV Productions

Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials have issued new guidelines for the reopening of film, music and television production. The new orders allow for shorter quarantine periods but require daily Covid-19 screenings, pre-employment testing and increased use of face coverings.

The amended Protocol for Music, Television and Film Production can be read here. The newly updated protocols are below.

• Daily screening before work

Screening of employees and visitors arriving to the worksite must include a check for whether the individual is currently under an isolation or quarantine order, not just asking about current symptoms.

• Testing

Pre-employment PCR testing is now required for all music, TV, and film productions, including short-term or one-time productions. Weekly testing of all cast members, talent, performers, and crew is required during the production period, at minimum. “The majority of productions have already been meeting or exceeding this requirement and we really appreciate that,” the Health Dept. said.

• Face shields

Employees such as hairstylists, make-up artists and wardrobe assistants who must regularly be in close contact with others must wear a face shield in addition to a face covering.

• Increased use of face coverings in office areas

Face coverings must be worn by staff working in cubicles, including cubicles equipped with partitions.

• Hired audiences

Size of a hired audience is now limited to 50 people, and all must be hired by or on behalf of the production company or a 3rd party vendor for this purpose (e.g., actors, extras), and must not be members of the general public. The same group of people should be used as the hired audience throughout the production as much as possible.

• Special events and performances must submit safety plans in advance

Productions that are one-or limited-time special events or performances must submit a safety plan to Public Health for review at least 10 business days before the event is planned to occur. Plans should be submitted to: LiaisonCOVID19@ph.lacounty.gov.

• Exposure quarantine shortened to 10 days, but special precautions for Days 11-14

The required quarantine period for individuals who have been in close contact with a person diagnosed with Covid-19 has been shortened from 14 days to 10 days. Cast members working during days 11-14 may act without a face covering but must maintain 6 feet of distance. Hair & makeup teams that must work during days 11-14 of a quarantine must wear face coverings and face shields when near others. Any other person working during days 11-14 must follow the LA County Health Officer Blanket Order on Quarantine which requires maintaining both 6 feet or more of distance plus a face covering.