Animation Vet Kirk Wise To Direct ‘Sunny’, First Animated Film For Enderby Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Kirk Wise, known for his work on some iconic animated Disney films like Beauty and the Beast and The Hunchback of Notre Dame, has signed on to direct Sunny, the first animated feature from Enderby Entertainment.

Enderby CEO Rick Dugdale will produce the pic with Darrell Brown of Creative Anarchy. Todd Ireland (ReBoot: The Guardian Code, Continuum) will pen the screenplay based on a story by Dugdale and Brown. It’s about a boy named Sunny who must learn to control his emotions because his emotions control the sun.

Dan Petrie, Jr., Cam Cannon, and Zac Reeder will serve as executive producers.

“It’s exciting to enter the animation space with one of the biggest names in animation and a story that is fresh, engaging and family friendly,” said Dugdale. “We are aiming to create a story that has a positive impact on our culture and society. These are the stories we want to tell.”

“Sometimes a single sentence is enough to win me over when it comes to ideas that I think are uniquely suited to the animation medium, and SUNNY passed that test with flying colors!” said Wise. “I couldn’t be more excited to help the Enderby team bring this story to audiences all over the world.”