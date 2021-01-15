‘Kim’s Spa’ Brothers Comedy Headlined By Bobby Lee & Peter Kim In Works At ABC

EXCLUSIVE: ABC has put in development Kim’s Spa, a semi-autobiographical multi-camera comedy from Peter Kim (Curb Your Enthusiasm) and Mad TV alum Bobby Lee, both of whom star, The McCarthys creator Brian Gallivan and CBS Studios.

Written by Kim based on his life, in Kim’s Spa a pragmatic young man (Kim) returns home to work with his brother (Lee) and their lovable group of misfit relatives after their father dies in the hot tub of their family-owned Korean spa.

Kim and Lee are co-executive producers. Artists First’s Peter Principato, Brooke Shoemaker, and Casey Neumeier are executive producers. Gallivan is supervising producer.

Lee is maybe best known for his many years on Mad TV, and his top streaming comedy podcasts, Tiger Belly and Bad Friends. Other television credits include starring in ABC’s Splitting Up Together and NBC’s Animal Practice, as well as guest spots on Game On, Immoral Compass, Magnum P.I., Love, NCIS Los Angeles, and Curb Your Enthusiasm. Feature credits include The Wrong Missy, The Dictator, Pineapple Express, and Harold and Kumar Go To White Castle. He is repped by CAA, Abbe Leviton, and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham LLP.

A CBS Diversity Showcase alum, Kim got his start in Second City Chicago where he received a Jeff Award nomination for his performance in the critically acclaimed revue, A Red Line Runs Through It. He is a series regular on the upcoming Amazon animated series Fairfax, and also lends his voice to the 20th Century animated film Spies in Disguise. Other credits include Curb Your Enthusiasm, NCIS, Chicago Justice, and the upcoming Netflix family film Yes Day. Kim’s stage credits include performing his stand-up show The Kiki at The Laugh Factory, headlining the IFC stage at Oddball Fest, and hosting The Moth at Lincoln Hall. He is repped by APA, Artists First, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.

Gallivan created and executive produced The McCarthys, which aired for one season on CBS. Other producing credits include ABC’s Happy Endings and Splitting Up Together and Hulu’s Future Man. He is repped by Range Media Partners, and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson.