‘Kevin Can F*** Himself’: Meghan Leathers & Candice Coke To Recur On AMC Series

EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Leathers (For All Mankind) and Candice Coke (Proven Innocent) are set to recur opposite Eric Petersen and Annie Murphy in AMC’s dark comedy series Kevin Can F*** Himself, from Valerie Armstrong, Rashida Jones and Will McCormack and AMC Studios.

Created and executive produced by Armstrong, Kevin Can F*** Himself probes the secret life of a type of woman we all grew up believing we knew: the sitcom wife (Murphy). It looks to break television convention and ask what the world looks like through her eyes. Alternating between single-camera realism and multi-camera comedy, the formats will inform one another as we imagine what happens when the sitcom wife escapes her confines, and takes the lead in her own life.

In addition to Petersen and Murphy, they join previously announced Raymond Lee, Brian Howe, Mary Hollis Inboden and Alex Bonifer.

Leathers plays Jenn, Sam’s (Lee) genuine but uptight wife who’s known him since high school.

Coke plays Tammy, a local detective who takes an interest in Patty (Inboden).

Craig DiGregorio serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jones and McCormack executive produce through Le Train Train.

Leather’s recent credits include a major recurring role on both seasons of Apple TV’s For All Mankind, as well as Adam McKay’s upcoming Netflix comedy feature, Don’t Look Up, opposite Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio. She is repped by APA, and Lasher Group.

Coke most recently recurred on Fox’s Proven Innocent opposite Kelsey Grammar and Rachelle Lefevre. She has also recurred on Bones, 90210, and Days Of Our Lives. On the feature side, Coke was a featured dancer in the opening musical number of La La Land.​​ She is repped by Global Artists Agency and Silver Lining Entertainment.