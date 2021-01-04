Kerry Vincent Dies: Food Network Star And Oklahoma State Sugar Art Show Co-Founder Was 75

Celebrated cake designer and Food Network host & star Kerry Vincent died from an undisclosed illness on January 2. The co-founder of the annual Oklahoma Sugar Art Show was 75.

The news of Vincent’s passing was announced on the Oklahoma Sugar Art Show’s official Facebook page. “It is with great sadness that I have to report the passing of Kerry Vincent earlier this evening,” read the statement. “Being a very private person when it came to all things not cake, she did not want to put her illness out there to the public. Unfortunately her fight has come to an end but she will no longer have any pain. She will be sorely missed by all who she has touched through the Sugar Arts as will as personally. There will be no services per her request. Thank you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Born in Wyalkatchem, Western Australia on June 1, June 1945, Vincent was an author and a freelance writer of the cake arts. She is best known for Food Network Challenge where she served as a judge from 2006 to 2012. In 2014, she went on to host Save My Bakery where she helped struggling bakeries. She also hosted the Food Network special the skills of winning contestants in the Grand National Wedding Cake. Competition. Her other credits include The Great Australian Bake Off, Holiday Gingerbread Showdown, The Best Thing I Ever Ate and Last Cake Standing.

In 2002, she penned the book Romantic Wedding Cakes. She was inducted into the International Cake Exploration Societé (ICES) Sugarcraft Hall of Fame in 2004 as well as the Dessert Professional Hall of Fame in 2010.

She is survived by her husband Doug Vincent.