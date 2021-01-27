Keke Palmer To Host & Executive Produce ‘Foodtastic’ Build Competition Series On Disney+

Keke Palmer has been tapped as host of Disney+’s upcoming unscripted build competition series Foodtastic. Palmer also will executive produce the series in which contestants are challenged to create Disney-inspired works of art made out of food. NYC’s City Cakes founder Chef Benny Rivera and Flour Shop founder Amirah Kassem will serve as judges for Foodtastic. The 11-episode series started production this week and is slated to premiere on Disney+ later this year.

Per the series description, in each self-contained episode, three teams of food artists transform iconic characters into extravagant masterpieces that tell a story from Disney’s legendary IP. The food sculptures will be judged on their design, technical skills and narrative, and not by taste. Unused food from each competition will be donated to local food banks.

Palmer most recently hosted the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards where she also was nominated for her work as a host on ABC’s GMA3: Strahan, Sarah and Keke. Palmer starred in the feature film Hustlers, opposite Jennifer Lopez, and recently wrapped production on the upcoming movie Alice. Currently, she is lending her voice to the new character Maya in the upcoming Disney+ revival The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

Foodtastic is produced by Endemol Shine North America. In addition to Palmer, Josh Silberman, Sarah Happel Jackson and Endemol Shine North America’s Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman are executive producers.