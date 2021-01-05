Keith Poole Of UK Tabloid The Sun Named New York Post Group Editor-In-Chief

Keith Poole, deputy editor-in-chief of News Corp.’s UK tabloid The Sun, has been named editor-in-chief of the New York Post Group. He starts in early March, replacing retiring editor Col Allan.

“Keith Poole is the ideal professional to lead the expansion of the Post,” said New Corp. CEO Robert Thomson. He said the Post’s “performance before and after the election has been exemplary, and it had a landmark victory over media censorship by that will resonate for decades. That vital victory also highlighted the increasing importance of the Post’s profound role in the national debate.”

Thomson is referring to a massive flap over a controversial Post story centering on emails the paper obtained from a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden — son of President-elect Joe Biden. The initial writer on the story refused a byline.

Twitter said the article violated its policies on privacy and on using hacked materials and blocked links to it, including suspending the New York Post‘s account for tweets that linked to the story, causing a conservative uproar. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey later reversed the decisions and said the suspension was wrong.

The Post, a sister to Fox News in the Murdoch family empire, has been a Trump booster but recently adopted a more critical tone. In an editorial in late December, it told the president to “stop the insanity” and accept that he lost the election.

“I’ve always admired the bold and brash journalism of the New York Post, and to now be a part of this legendary organization is a dream come true,” said Poole.

The Post’s editors-in-chief for print and digital, Stephen Lynch and Michelle Gotthelf, respectively, will report to Poole.

The Post Group is comprised of the New York Post, the Post Digital Network (NYPost.com, PageSix.com, Decider.com), Post Studios and related mobile and tablet apps and social media channels.

Poole was named The Sun’s deputy editor-in-chief last February after serving as digital editor since 2016. He was previously at the Daily Mail for over a dozen years, including as managing editor of MailOnline in New York from 2011 to 2016.

Allan was editor-in-chief of the New York Post from 2001-2016. He had been serving as a senior advisor since 2019.