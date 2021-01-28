‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Gets Premiere Date For Final Season on E!

We knew it was coming and now the end is in sight. E! has slotted the premiere date for the 20th and final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The last chapter will debut Thursday, March 18 at 8 PM ET/PT on E!. You can watch a preview clip below.

The show, which made stars of the likes of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, first aired on October 14, 2007.

The family broke the news in September on Instagram that the show would be wrapping up its 14-year run in 2021.

“It is with heavy hearts that we say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and several spin-off shows, we’ve decided as a family to end this very special journey. We are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” the family wrote at the time. “Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray who’ve spent countless hours filming our lives,” they added.

Produced by Bunim-Murray Productions and exec produced by Ryan Seacrest, Keeping Up With the Kardashians also stars Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Scott Disick, in addition to Kim and Kylie.

The show has spawned 12 spin-off series on E! including Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Khloe Take the Hamptons, Khloe and Lamar, Sex with Brody, I Am Cait, DASH Dolls, Life of Kylie, Rob & Chyna, Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian and Flip It Like Disick.