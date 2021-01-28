‘Karen Dalton: In My Own Time’ Documentary About Troubled Folk Singer Lands At Greenwich Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Greenwich Entertainment has acquired North American rights to Karen Dalton: In My Own Time, the feature documentary from Richard Peete and Robert Yapkowitz about the folk singer Karen Dalton, whose sphere in the 1960s Greenwich Village folk scene included Bob Dylan. Wim Wenders is executive producer of the pic, which had its world premiere at DOC NYC.

Greenwich is now eyeing a theatrical release later in 2021 for the film, which explores the music and troubled life of the artist, who died in 1993 at age 53 but whose influence has been cited by many. The docu, named after her second album, features interviews with the likes of Nick Cave, Vanessa Carlton and Lacy J. Dalton, who took her surname as tribute. Featured is voice-over from indie folk artist Angel Olsen and a score by Julia Holter, who along with interviews with loved ones color in the picture of the mysterious Dalton as most images of her have been lost or destroyed.

“Karen was unconventional, from the way she lived her life to the way she approached her music,” said Peete and Yapkowitz. “The mystery of Karen Dalton may never be solved, but hopefully our movie will help people to better understand her relationship with the creative process, her personal struggles and most importantly how all of this contributed to a singular body of work. We couldn’t be more excited to be partnering with Greenwich to help introduce this film and Karen’s work to the world.”

Traci Carlson and Peete produced via Neighborhood Watch with Wenders and Light In the Attic executive producing. Greenwich’s Ed Arentz negotiated the deal with UTA Independent Film Group repping the filmmakers.