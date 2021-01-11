‘Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years’: Sneak Peek At Nickelodeon & Paramount+ Prequel Series

We’re getting a sneak peak at Kamp Koral: Spongebob’s Under Years prequel series from Nickelodeon and Paramount+. The clip dropped today during a special halftime presentation of the NFL Wild Card Game on Nickelodeon.

In a first look at the series premiere, “The Jellyfish Kid,” a young SpongeBob is determined to catch his first jellyfish and his friends do whatever they can to help him.

Produced by Nickelodeon Animation Studio, the series is slated to debut in 2021 exclusively on the newly rebranded Paramount+ streaming service. Following the season’s run on Paramount+, the series will air on Nickelodeon later in the year.

In the first-ever SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff, the CG-animated prequel follows 10-year-old SpongeBob SquarePants and his pals as they spend their summer building underwater campfires, catching wild jellyfish, and swimming in Lake Yuckymuck at the craziest camp in the kelp forest, Kamp Koral.

Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years features Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Rodger Bumpass (Squidward), Clancy Brown (Mr. Krabs), Carolyn Lawrence (Sandy) and Mr. Lawrence (Plankton) reprising their iconic roles. Carlos Alazraqui (The Casagrandes) and Kate Higgins (Blaze and the Monster Machines) join as new characters Nobby and Narlene, narwhal siblings who live in the woods surrounding the camp.

Marc Ceccarelli (SpongeBob SquarePants), Vincent Waller (SpongeBob SquarePants) and Jennie Monica (SpongeBob SquarePants) are co-executive producers of the series. Production of Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years is overseen by Kelley Gardner, Vice President, Current Series Animation, Nickelodeon.

Created by Stephen Hillenburg and launched in summer 1999, SpongeBob SquarePants has reigned as the No. 1 kids’ animated series on TV for the last 17 years, while generating a universe of beloved characters, pop culture catchphrases and memes, theatrical releases, consumer products, a Tony-winning Broadway musical and a global fan base. The character-driven cartoon chronicles the nautical and sometimes nonsensical adventures of SpongeBob, an incurable optimist and earnest sea sponge, and his undersea friends.