Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

The CW Boss Mark Pedowitz: “We Need To Create A Diverse Legacy” For The Next Generation

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Netflix Wins Skydance Spy Thriller 'Heart Of Stone' Starring Gal Gadot
Read the full story

Justin Hartley To Star In ‘The Never Game’ TV Adaptation In Works At 20th Television, Will EP With Ken Olin

photo: JSquared

EXCLUSIVE: This Is Us star Justin Hartley has teamed with the series’ director/executive producer Ken Olin to option the rights to Jeffery Deaver’s 2019 thriller novel, The Never Game.

Hartley is attached to star in the potential first season and Olin is set to direct the project, which Hartley’s ChangeUp Productions and Olin’s Afterportsmouth Productions will develop and produce under the companies’ deals at 20th Television.

Courtesy photo

Michael Cooney (Identity) will pen the drama adaptation and will executive produce with Hartley and Olin. Additional producers include Roxy Olin, Head of Afterportsmouth Productions, and Julianna LaRosa, Head of ChangeUp Productions.

Written by Cooney based on the New York Times Book Review Top 10 crime novel of the year, The Never Game follows Colter Shaw (Hartley), who travels the country in his old-school RV to help police and private citizens solve crimes and locate missing persons, until his latest case changes everything. This time, it’s personal. Shaw finds himself caught in a cat-and-mouse game, risking his own life to save the victims. He soon learns that he isn’t the only one on the hunt: Someone is on his trail and closing fast.

Hartley’s Shaw is a reward seeker raised by survivalists off the grid. He and his siblings were schooled by their parents, former professors who fled the city for safety, and taught the rules of survival, or “The Never Game,” as their father called it before he was murdered.

Hartley stars as Kevin Pearson on NBC/20th’s acclaimed drama series This Is Us, now in its fifth season, on which he also has directed. In features, Hartley’s recent credits include Universal Pictures’ The Hunt, Little and A Bad Moms Christmas from STX Entertainment. He is repped by CAA and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

Olin is This Is Us‘ directing executive producer. His credits include Thirtysomething, Brothers & Sisters and Alias. Olin is repped by WME and Jackoway Austen Tyerman. Cooney is repped by UTA.

Read More About:

1 Comment

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad