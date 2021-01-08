Julien Noble Departing Warner Bros. As International Marketing EVP; Circling Similar Role At Universal

EXCLUSIVE: Sources tell me that Warner Bros. International Marketing EVP Julien Noble is leaving the studio, and in talks for a similar role at Universal.

I understand that Noble announced his exit to his Warner Bros. global marketing team yesterday and that he’ll be departing Warners in mid February.

Noble apparently has been negotiating his exit since late last year, and I’m told it is not connected to today’s news, which Deadline broke, of former Uni Global Marketing Boss Josh Goldstine being named Warner Bros. President of Worldwide Marketing.

Noble’s track record at Warners includes the international marketing campaigns for Tenet, Wonder Woman 1984, the highest grossing R-rated movie of all time, the $1 billion-plus Joker; It: Chapter 2, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Shazam.

Uni has been looking for a President of International Marketing since it was announced back in October that Simon Hewlett was planning to leave the studio. Hewlett is based in London, and Uni was looking to integrate its global marketing and distribution ops out of Los Angeles.

Noble arrived at Warners in January 2019, reporting to then marketing boss Blair Rich. Before Warner Bros, Noble worked at 20th Century Fox where he was EVP, Worldwide Digital, working on award-winning campaigns for the Deadpool and X-Men franchises as well as The Greatest Showman, Logan and ultimate 4 Oscar winner Bohemian Rhapsody. Noble also served earlier as Fox’s SVP of Digital, International. Previously, he spent seven years at Walt Disney Studios in the UK and the U.S. in a variety of roles, most recently as VP, Global Digital and Publicity, where he worked on such titles as The Avengers releases and Frozen. Noble cut his teeth in entertainment in France working at 20th Century Fox as a new media executive. He is multilingual and holds degrees from the INSEEC School of Communication (known as Sup de Pub in France) and Pigier, Aix en Provence.