Josh Hartnett Reteams With Guy Ritchie & Jason Statham For Miramax STX Thriller

EXCLUSIVE: We have just learned that Josh Hartnett is set to star opposite Jason Statham, Cary Elwes and Aubrey Plaza in their latest Miramax/STX feature spy thriller which went by the title Five Eyes. The movie, which is temporarily untitled, reps the second collaboration between Hartnett and Ritchie after Wrath of Man, another Jason Statham-Ritchie combo which is set for release this year.

Ritchie directs and is producing the film from a screenplay written by Ivan Atkinson and Marn Davies (The Gentlemen, Wrath of Man), with revisions by Ritchie. Atkinson will also produce. Bill Block is producing for Miramax, which is also fully financing the film, and STX acquired worldwide rights and will distribute directly in the US, UK and Ireland and in the rest of the world through its network of international distribution partners.

The feature follows MI6 guns-and-steel agent (Statham) who is recruited by global intelligence alliance ‘Five Eyes’ to track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology that threatens to disrupt the world order. Reluctantly paired with CIA high-tech expert, Fortune sets off on a globe-trotting mission where he will have to use all of his charm, ingenuity and stealth to track down and infiltrate billionaire arms broker. Pic is eyeing a February start in Turkey.

Hartnett will be seen in the upcoming Raoul Peck Exterminate all the Brutes for HBO. He starred last year in the crime thriller Most Wanted, and his feature credits include Pearl Harbor, Sin City, The Black Dahlia, Black Hawk Down, The Virgin Suicides, and the Quibi comedy action series Die Hart starring Kevin Hart and John Travolta.

Hartnett is represented by Management 360, ICM and Sloane Offer, Weber and Dern