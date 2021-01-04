Jonathan Capehart To Join ‘PBS NewsHour’ In Regular Segments With David Brooks

Jonathan Capehart, the Washington Post columnist and MSNBC anchor, is joining PBS NewsHour as a regular contributor and will succeed Mark Shields as part of the Friday evening political commentary segments with David Brooks.

The Friday discussion segments will be known as Brooks & Capehart, and will be moderated by NewsHour anchor Judy Woodruff. The segments were designed to feature liberal and conservative perspectives, and have also featured Paul Gigot of the Wall Street Journal and political adviser David Gergen, now an analyst on CNN.

Shields was a regular on the newscast for more than 33 years before he stepped down in December. Capehart has been an occasional contributor to the show since 2018.

“Following a giant like Mark Shields and becoming part of the PBS NewsHour family is a double honor. And I can’t think of a better person with whom to hash out the future of our nation and our politics than David Brooks,” Capehart said in a statement.

Capehart’s MSNBC show The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart launched last month.

The segments started in 1987, and its audio podcast was the most downloaded NewsHour series in 2020. The Friday night broadcast of NewsHour is typically the highest rated of the week.

“Jonathan’s sharp insight and thoughtful perspective are especially appreciated during this fractured time in American politics,” said Sara Just, NewsHour executive producer.