Jon Ossoff Wins Race In Georgia, Giving Democrats Control Of The Senate

As the nation’s attention was fixated on the chaos at the Capitol, several networks called the remaining Senate race in Georgia for Jon Ossoff, giving Democrats control of the chamber.

NBC News, CBS News and ABC News made the projection just as Joe Biden was addressing the unrest at the Capitol, in which supporters of Donald Trump stormed the complex, broke windows, roamed through the halls and parked themselves on the floor of the Senate chamber. The Associated Press and CNN also called the race.

Ossoff, 33, is the youngest Democrat elected to the Senate since Joe Biden in 1972.

The Senate will be split 50-50 between the parties, but Kamala Harris will have a tie breaking vote as vice president.

Before the networks called the race, Ossoff released a statement in which he said, “I am honored by your support, by your confidence by your trust and I will look forward to serving you in the United States Senate with integrity with humility, with honor and getting things done for the people of Georgia.”

Biden and Senate Democratic leaders have indicated that at the top of their agenda are increased direct payments, adding $1,400 to the amount already approved by Congress.

