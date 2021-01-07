‘Joker’ Tops UK Home Ent In 2020; Discovery+ MENA Launch; Cinesite London Hire – Global Briefs

‘Joker’ Tops 2020 UK Home Ent Chart

Joker was 2020’s biggest home entertainment title in the UK, with more than 1.4 million copies of the film sold across physical disc, EST and TVOD, according to industry body BASE. In total, the market was worth £3.3BN across the year, up 26% on the previous 12 months. Digital formats accounted for that growth, with TVOD (transactional video-on-demand / rental) purchases up 24% in 2020 and EST (electronic sell-through, or digital purchase) across both film and TV up 14.5%. During the lockdown, the total number of customers buying and renting grew by 14% to 12.9 million, according to research company Kantar. Streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon grew by 42% in the year and now represent 74% of the total market value. The market for physical was down from £477M in 2019 to £365M in 2020, with the closure of some high street retailers for much of the year impacting sales.

Discovery+ Launches In MENA

Discovery has partnered with Middle East VOD player Starzplay to launch Discovery+ across MENA. Discovery’s non-fiction content will be available from dedicated areas across all existing Starzplay platforms, including originals in genres such as home and food and true crime. Titles include Shark Week, MythBusters and Gold Rush. The Discovery+ platform has been rolling out globally and is looking to add 18 additional territories.

Cinesite London Hire

London-based VFX studio Cinesite has hired VFX Supervisor Artemis Oikonomopoulou. The exec brings more than 20 years’ experience in film and comes to the company having just delivered sci-fi thriller Infinite. Her credits also include Venom, Thor: Ragnarok and Ant-Man. Cinesite is currently working on The Witcher season 2 and Marvel’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage.