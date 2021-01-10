John Reilly Dies: Veteran Actor For ‘General Hospital’ And Other Soaps Was 84

Click to Skip Ad
John Reilly dead General Hospital
John Reilly in 'General Hospital' Everett Collection

John Reilly, a veteran soap star whose daytime credits included a long stint on General Hospital, died  Saturday evening, his daughter confirmed. He was 84 and no cause of death was revealed.

Caitlin Reilly shared the news on Instagram. “John Henry Matthew Reilly AKA Jack. The brightest light in the world has gone out. Imagine the best person in the world. Now imagine that person being your dad. I’m so grateful he was mine. I’m so grateful I got to love him. I’m so grateful I made it in time to hold him and say goodbye. I honestly don’t know what I’m going to do, but I know he’ll be with me. I love you forever Daddy.”

Sharon Wyatt and John Reilly in ‘General Hospital,’ 1983

Born in Chicago, Reilly appeared on soap As the World Turns as Dr. Dan Stewart. He then had parts on television shows How the West Was Won, Quincy M.E. and Dallas.  

He joined General Hospital in February 1984 as Sean Donely. The run lasted 11 years and followed several story arcs from bad guy to good guy.

